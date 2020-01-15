Sign up
LHG__9478- Daff raindrops
We have been deluged with 5 inches of rain so with the warm temps the daffodils are confused.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1169
75
67
2
1
1
365
15th January 2020 10:46am
Hope D Jennings
ace
Oh this is so pretty. I miss spring
January 15th, 2020
