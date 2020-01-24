Sign up
Photo 1176
LHG__9506 Rose with lutz filter
Its been several grey days and hubby brought roses in with the vegetables. I shared half of them with my elderly mother-in-law. Inside project to enjoy, thought I would try something a little different for me.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Peter Dulis
ace
love it - fav
January 24th, 2020
