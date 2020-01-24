Previous
LHG__9506 Rose with lutz filter by rontu
LHG__9506 Rose with lutz filter

Its been several grey days and hubby brought roses in with the vegetables. I shared half of them with my elderly mother-in-law. Inside project to enjoy, thought I would try something a little different for me.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Peter Dulis ace
love it - fav
January 24th, 2020  
