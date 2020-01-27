Sign up
Photo 1179
LHG__2256Making walking sticks
This gentleman sits down near the corner off the main road carving and sanding his walking sticks. He is faithful in the heat or whens its chilly. I stopped and talked to him today and he agreed and was happy for me to take his picture.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1179
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
27th January 2020 3:53pm
Tags
carving
,
walkingstick
