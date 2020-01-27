LHG__2256Making walking sticks

Previous
Making walking sticks by rontu
Making walking sticks

This gentleman sits down near the corner off the main road carving and sanding his walking sticks. He is faithful in the heat or whens its chilly. I stopped and talked to him today and he agreed and was happy for me to take his picture.
Linda Godwin

