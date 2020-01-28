Previous
LHG__97833-cameilla layers by rontu
Photo 1180

LHG__97833-cameilla layers

I was intrigued by the layers in the camellia bloom.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Wylie ace
wow, I leapt to the conclusion it was a rose! great POV
January 30th, 2020  
