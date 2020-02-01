Previous
Next
LHG__9887- Egret by rontu
Photo 1184

LHG__9887- Egret

Early morning trip to the wetlands yielded several egrets and herons being seen.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martin Jalkotzy
Great in flight photo! They are such elegant birds.
February 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise