Photo 1210
LHG-1392-Abbey Chapel
Stopped by for a visit at the Monastery while out nearby.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
29th February 2020 1:58pm
Tags
monastery
Diana
ace
Fabulous repetitive arches and colours.
March 1st, 2020
Tom
ace
Beautiful use of the Yellow and Blues..fav
March 1st, 2020
