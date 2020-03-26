Previous
LHG-- 2112- woodyFemale by rontu
Photo 1231

LHG-- 2112- woodyFemale

This is the female wood duck early this morning after she came out of her box. She was calling for the male and he wasn`t here, hope they find each other.
26th March 2020

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mariana Visser
lovely photo
March 26th, 2020  
