LHG-2497-First hummer at my house this year by rontu
LHG-2497-First hummer at my house this year

I put out my feeders and I am so glad to see our first male hummer of this year. The entertainment will soon be coming to the back porch.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
How blessed you are have them as visitors, stunning capture and details.
March 30th, 2020  
