Previous
Next
LHG-2531-Goose wars by rontu
Photo 1237

LHG-2531-Goose wars

Goose Wars continue here at our place!Another pair dropped in this morning. The males of the pair that is setting on eggs does not allow visitors now. They are powerful and can get vicious with each other.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise