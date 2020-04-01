Sign up
Photo 1237
LHG-2531-Goose wars
Goose Wars continue here at our place!Another pair dropped in this morning. The males of the pair that is setting on eggs does not allow visitors now. They are powerful and can get vicious with each other.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1237
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
1st April 2020 8:50am
Tags
canadageese
