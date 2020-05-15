Previous
Next
LHG-5731-Female Bluebird by rontu
Photo 1281

LHG-5731-Female Bluebird

She notices me watching her, hopefully she will get use to me. I am backed up against my house in the shade, so I am giving her plenty distance.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise