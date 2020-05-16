Sign up
Photo 1282
LHG-5674- wood duck coming in late eve
I enjoy hearing and seeing the wood ducks coming in late in the evenings.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
2
2
Linda Godwin
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
13th May 2020 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodduck
KV
ace
Beautiful bird... great action shot. Fav
May 16th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous with great timing
May 16th, 2020
