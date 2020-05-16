Previous
LHG-5674- wood duck coming in late eve by rontu
LHG-5674- wood duck coming in late eve

I enjoy hearing and seeing the wood ducks coming in late in the evenings.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Beautiful bird... great action shot. Fav
May 16th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous with great timing
May 16th, 2020  
