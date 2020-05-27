Previous
LHG-6002- sweet pea by rontu
Photo 1292

LHG-6002- sweet pea

I am training this plant on a small trellis and thankful to see it bloom this year.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
