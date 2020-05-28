Previous
LHG-6049 milk and wine by rontu
Photo 1293

LHG-6049 milk and wine

They are opening in clusters reaching towards the light. I brought these from my Moms plants from years ago so glad they are thriving she loved them so I think of her when they bloom.
