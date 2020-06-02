Previous
LHG-6635- Osprey Feeding her young by rontu
LHG-6635- Osprey Feeding her young

Osprey parent feeding tiny bits of the fish.I am on overload with my osprey images and do hope to get to go back to see how much the youngster grows in 10 days or so.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Awesome... I shot some pictures of a parent & baby today from my kayak on the lake but I know I didn't get anything like this... love it.
June 2nd, 2020  
