Photo 1315
LHG-8549- Eastern tiger Swallowtail on zinnia
Stopped by butterflies in the briar patch to find several butterflies and bees have found the beautiful stand of zinnias growing there.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
butterfly
swallowtail
Maggiemae
ace
You have caught beautiful light for those lovely wings! Wouldn't you just love to be a butterfly!
June 28th, 2020
