Photo 1372
LHG-1226- Hummer Show off
This Hummer likes to stop and rest in the pampas grass on one of last years stems. Love watching the battles continue.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1374
photos
77
followers
68
following
376% complete
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
31st August 2020 4:28pm
hummingbird
