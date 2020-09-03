Previous
Next
LHG-1260- boys on adventure by rontu
Photo 1373

LHG-1260- boys on adventure

Took the boys on an adventure walk this afternoon. The third grader is learning to use my older first digital camera. He is learning.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Sweet faces
September 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise