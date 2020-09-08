Previous
LHG-1401- Banana spider with her mate by rontu
LHG-1401- Banana spider with her mate

Banana spider or Golden Orb weaver spider and what I believe is her much smaller mate with her.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Kate ace
Almost looks like a mosquito lunch for the spider.
September 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
So amazing to see the difference in size. Fabulous shot.
September 8th, 2020  
