Photo 1441
LHG-5687- squirrels love sweet gum balls
The Light was so nice I could not resist.They can be comical but they can also cause damage or destruction.These bushy-tailed rodents are probably found all over the edges of the world. Sneaky little nimble critters.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
365
5th December 2020 9:33am
squirrel
rodent
