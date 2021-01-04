Previous
LHG-8033- Crested Caracara by rontu
LHG-8033- Crested Caracara

Had a good morning in the refuge. Excited to find a crested Caracara showing itself for me.
4th January 2021

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
January 4th, 2021  
