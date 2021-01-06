Sign up
Photo 1450
LHG-9561- Reddish Egret Dance
As low tide nears and the afternoon gets late the Reddish Egret did make his fancy dance for me.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1450
5
1
2
365
5th January 2021 6:24pm
egret
reddish
Milanie
ace
Walking on water - what great timing to catch this dance.
January 7th, 2021
