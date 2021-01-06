Previous
LHG-9561- Reddish Egret Dance by rontu
LHG-9561- Reddish Egret Dance

As low tide nears and the afternoon gets late the Reddish Egret did make his fancy dance for me.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Linda Godwin

Milanie ace
Walking on water - what great timing to catch this dance.
January 7th, 2021  
