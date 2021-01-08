Previous
Next
LHG-0735- American Oystercatcher by rontu
Photo 1452

LHG-0735- American Oystercatcher

I have been looking for some American Oystercatchers for 3 days. saw them one morning right after sunrise with the wrong lens on. They were gone by the time I made it to the jeep and back that morning. Today finally found a pair.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise