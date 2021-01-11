Previous
LHG-3260- Sandhill Cranes Padre Island by rontu
Photo 1455

LHG-3260- Sandhill Cranes Padre Island

We are camping on Mustang Island had strong wind and 4 inches of rain last night. Thankfully the sun is out today but it still cold and windy. Birds are hunkered down too.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Taffy ace
How wonderful to be outside! These are so well captured, with terrific details in their feathers and faces.
