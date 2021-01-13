Previous
LHG-3823- Greenwing Teals by rontu
Photo 1457

LHG-3823- Greenwing Teals

Excited to get close to these beauties!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Rick ace
Wow, nice close-up of these guys.
January 15th, 2021  
