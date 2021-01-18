Sign up
Photo 1462
LHG-4888- Santa Elena Canyon
Looking into the Canyon just before starting at the trailhead. Water is low this time of year. There were some folks in kayaks or canoes even so.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
bigbend
,
natlpark
,
santaelenacanyon
