Previous
Next
LHG_5419- First daffodil by rontu
Photo 1469

LHG_5419- First daffodil

First of the daffodils are raising up way to early. Its going be 25 tonite and cold but several are showing color.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
402% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise