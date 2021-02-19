Sign up
Photo 1469
LHG_5419- First daffodil
First of the daffodils are raising up way to early. Its going be 25 tonite and cold but several are showing color.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1469
photos
78
followers
67
following
402% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
19th February 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
