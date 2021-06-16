Previous
LHG- Cormorant-tail drag by rontu
LHG- Cormorant-tail drag

I watched this guy at the river take off and land in the water nearby. I notice how he uses his tail drag to help control the landing. kinda cool
16th June 2021

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
What a great sight that must have been, lovely shot.
June 16th, 2021  
