Previous
Next
LHG3473- Osprey comes up empty sometimes by rontu
Photo 1580

LHG3473- Osprey comes up empty sometimes

I like the splash of the water around his talons. He come up empty handed sometimes missing the fish.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Great action capture!
June 17th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice timing
June 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise