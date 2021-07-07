Sign up
Photo 1596
LHG-4039- Red Bull wins
Most of the time the Bull wins and the cowboy is kicked off. This cowboy lost before the buzzer. it amazes me how agile the Big and strong bulls are in the moment of extreme sports.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
0
11
1
365
2nd July 2021 10:24pm
rodeo
KV
ace
Wow… that looks so scary. Incredible action.
July 8th, 2021
