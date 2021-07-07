Previous
LHG-4039- Red Bull wins by rontu
Photo 1596

LHG-4039- Red Bull wins

Most of the time the Bull wins and the cowboy is kicked off. This cowboy lost before the buzzer. it amazes me how agile the Big and strong bulls are in the moment of extreme sports.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Wow… that looks so scary. Incredible action.
July 8th, 2021  
