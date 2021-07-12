Sign up
Photo 1598
LHG-4090- Hummer
I sit out trying to catch them on the flowers with no luck yet. These little buggers are very fast and entertaining! Caught this one in flight near the flowers but on. I do enjoy them being here. Change their water in feeders often.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
11th July 2021 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
Jesika
Superb, brilliant capture
July 12th, 2021
