Previous
Next
LHG-4090- Hummer by rontu
Photo 1598

LHG-4090- Hummer

I sit out trying to catch them on the flowers with no luck yet. These little buggers are very fast and entertaining! Caught this one in flight near the flowers but on. I do enjoy them being here. Change their water in feeders often.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jesika
Superb, brilliant capture
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise