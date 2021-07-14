Sign up
Photo 1600
LHG-4147- Big sky at newfound Gap
Visited Newfound Gap overlook watching the quickly changing sky. Right at dusk the clouds thickened and we were socked in. No night sky was visible.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
newfoundgap
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous skyscape, light, layers
July 15th, 2021
