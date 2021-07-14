Previous
LHG-4147- Big sky at newfound Gap by rontu
LHG-4147- Big sky at newfound Gap

Visited Newfound Gap overlook watching the quickly changing sky. Right at dusk the clouds thickened and we were socked in. No night sky was visible.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous skyscape, light, layers
July 15th, 2021  
