LHG-4549- Lil Green heron by rontu
LHG-4549- Lil Green heron

As we walked slowly along the dikes I noticed the Little Green heron atop the willow tree.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Beautiful shot, I am amazed that the branch holds him.
July 26th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Great catch in the tree
July 26th, 2021  
