Photo 1608
LHG-4549- Lil Green heron
As we walked slowly along the dikes I noticed the Little Green heron atop the willow tree.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Tags
heron
,
greenheron
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, I am amazed that the branch holds him.
July 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Great catch in the tree
July 26th, 2021
