Photo 1614
LHG-5318- Hummer hovering
Sitting out in the shade trying to catch a few shot of the hummingbirds. I see them perched in the shade guarding the feeders.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
1
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1614
photos
81
followers
69
following
442% complete
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st August 2021 5:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hummingbirds
tony gig
Wonderful shot.
August 2nd, 2021
