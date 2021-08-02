Previous
LHG-5318- Hummer hovering by rontu
LHG-5318- Hummer hovering

Sitting out in the shade trying to catch a few shot of the hummingbirds. I see them perched in the shade guarding the feeders.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
tony gig
Wonderful shot.
August 2nd, 2021  
