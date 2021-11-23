Previous
LHG_3093_ Great Blue with Fish morsel in fall color reflection by rontu
LHG_3093_ Great Blue with Fish morsel in fall color reflection

The Great fisherman was also enjoying the fall colors as they reflected from the above trees.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Beautiful.
November 23rd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful timing
November 23rd, 2021  
joeyM ace
Sweet image 💕
November 23rd, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Love the reflected fall colours!
November 23rd, 2021  
