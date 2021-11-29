Previous
LHG_2203_ Family on the right path by rontu
LHG_2203_ Family on the right path

I looked down the path we were headed for and saw the light and this sweet family.
Shepherdman
The family is dwarfed by the magnificant trees. Nice place for a walk
November 29th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Wow gorgeous colours!
November 29th, 2021  
Sporen Maken
Grant! Well spotted...
November 29th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Lovely fall capture
November 29th, 2021  
