LHG_0884Female Widow Skimmer by rontu
LHG_0884Female Widow Skimmer

Glad it is not as hot this morning with a little breeze to more comfortably walk around a bit. Found this female Widow Skimmer this morning. I see the male more often so glad to see his mate nearby.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
