LHG_2648yellow Hibiscus bloom by rontu
LHG_2648yellow Hibiscus bloom

The hibiscus blooms red most of the time but it is intertwined and supposed to bloom other colors. Finally got a yellow bloom!
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2022  
