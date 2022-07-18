LHG_2957Water in the forest

Previous
Water in the forest by rontu
Photo 1875

Water in the forest

It had really rained earlier before we started down this trail of steps. The rain made for great water coming out of the rocks downward to the gorge at the Blue hole.
18th July 2022

Linda Godwin

@rontu
