LHG_3269Bronc Rider Hold On by rontu
Photo 1881

LHG_3269Bronc Rider Hold On

Stopped over in Bristol to see a rodeo in the valley.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Such a magnificent action capture, the details are fabulous!
July 26th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic timing!
July 26th, 2022  
