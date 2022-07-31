Previous
LHG_4315 Pipevine swallowtail on beebalm by rontu
LHG_4315 Pipevine swallowtail on beebalm

Found many Butterflys on the wildflowers along the Blue Ridge parkway on our trek south from our trip. Several pipevine swallowtails along with the black and yellow swallowtail. Seeing these pipevine swallowtails got me excited.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2022  
