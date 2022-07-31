Sign up
Photo 1887
LHG_4315 Pipevine swallowtail on beebalm
Found many Butterflys on the wildflowers along the Blue Ridge parkway on our trek south from our trip. Several pipevine swallowtails along with the black and yellow swallowtail. Seeing these pipevine swallowtails got me excited.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Linda Godwin
1887
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2022
