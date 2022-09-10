Previous
LHG_6383Ginger plant blooming by rontu
Photo 1912

White Butterfly Ginger Lily is blooming in my yard. It is fragrant and come back each year. The rains have it leaning over a bit but it is blooming well.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely detail. Pretty flower.
September 11th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
September 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh my this is so beautiful, never seen them before.
September 11th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Lucky you! Lovely focus
September 11th, 2022  
