Photo 1913
LHG_6370Trumpet plant bloom
Glad to see the trumpet plant is blooming before the October temps get here. If it blooms late it gets nipped by the cold. Lots of blooms yet to come.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
4
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
September 11th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, it reminds me of the cougette plant!
September 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
A gorgeous bloom beautifully captured.
I used to have quite a few in my garden in Germany, until I heard that teens make a tea out of it which causes hallucinations!
September 11th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Pretty image
September 11th, 2022
