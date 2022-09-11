Previous
LHG_6370Trumpet plant bloom by rontu
LHG_6370Trumpet plant bloom

Glad to see the trumpet plant is blooming before the October temps get here. If it blooms late it gets nipped by the cold. Lots of blooms yet to come.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
September 11th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, it reminds me of the cougette plant!
September 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
A gorgeous bloom beautifully captured.

I used to have quite a few in my garden in Germany, until I heard that teens make a tea out of it which causes hallucinations!
September 11th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Pretty image
September 11th, 2022  
