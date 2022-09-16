Sign up
Photo 1918
LHG_6747Tiny Butterfly
Hoping to figure out the ID on this tiny butterfly. It id not stay long only a monet and then fluttered off and away.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, it has such lovely markings.
September 16th, 2022
