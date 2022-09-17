Sign up
Photo 1919
LHG_6990saddelback caterpillar
Saddelback caterpillar will become a brown moth.If you find one do not touch, the sting will hurt you!
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
