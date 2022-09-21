Sign up
Photo 1923
IMG_6086Mushroom tree
I have not seen so many mushrooms on one tree before! Spotted this tree just off the pathway to the waterfall.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1923
photos
92
followers
65
following
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
Tags
fungi
