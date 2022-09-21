Previous
Next
IMG_6086Mushroom tree by rontu
Photo 1923

IMG_6086Mushroom tree

I have not seen so many mushrooms on one tree before! Spotted this tree just off the pathway to the waterfall.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
526% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise