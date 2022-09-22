Sign up
Photo 1924
LHG_7161Bad Branch falls
This is not a natural falls it is in the ruins of an old rock quarry mine. I think it gives a dark mood.Seems the stroms and trees branches are about to overtake it.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture
September 22nd, 2022
jo
ace
Great lighting and comp
September 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Almost like a veil - nice job of shooting it
September 22nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
It does look a bit eerie/scary/intimidating. I don't want to be there at night
September 22nd, 2022
