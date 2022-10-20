Previous
LHG_7375 The lone worker by rontu
Photo 1934

LHG_7375 The lone worker

I was out enjoying the warmth of the afternoon sunshine and found one lone single bee working the only blooms in the yard.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
October 20th, 2022  
