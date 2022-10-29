Previous
LHG_7581color at home by rontu
Enjoying the few days of color at home on the pond. Just behind the leaning tree you can see the beavers pile of crepe myrtles and yellowbells he has taken from me at night.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
