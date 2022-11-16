Previous
LHG_8341_osprey with his catch by rontu
LHG_8341_osprey with his catch

Watched the pelicans fish way off past the marsh as the osprey flew over with his fish.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Babs ace
Well captured.
November 19th, 2022  
