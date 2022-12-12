Sign up
Photo 1963
LHG_8485_visitor on a foggy dreary day
I saw the the great egret perched in the trees back by the creek. I am thankful made a quick stop by her for just a short time. I tried to hide behind the pampas grasses to get a couple clicks as he took back to the draery sky.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1963
photos
93
followers
65
following
537% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2022 9:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
greategret
